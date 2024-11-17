Mike Tyson "almost died" in June.

Mike Tyson almost died this year

The 58-year-old former heavyweight champion lost in a controversial comeback fight against Jake Paul on Friday (15.11.24) night but had "no regrets" and wasn't feeling too disheartened because he viewed being fit enough to get back in the ring after an ulcer forced him to postpone the bout, which had originally been due to take place in July.

He posted on X on Saturday (16.11.24): "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.

"I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you [prayer emoji] (sic)"

Jake, 27, was quick to offer support to his opponent.

He replied: "Love you Mike. It was an honor. You’re an inspiration to us all.(sic)"

After the fight, the social media star admitted he had gone easy on Mike because he "didn't want to hurt" him and deliberately didn't push for a knockout when he saw his opponent was struggling in the ring.

Asked if he had eased off during the post-fight press conference, Jake said: “Yeah, definitely a bit. I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.

“I tried to give the best fight I possibly could but when someone’s just surviving in the ring basically, it’s hard to make it exciting.

"I couldn’t really get him to engage me or slip shots and do something super cool or whatever."