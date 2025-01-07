Mikey Madison is among the nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star award.

The 25-year-old actress - who starred in 'Anora', the romantic comedy-drama film, in 2024 - is joined on the list of nominees by David Jonsson, Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome and Nabhaan Rizwan.

David, 31, starred in 'Alien: Romulus in 2024, while Jharrel appeared alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Michael Pena, and Don Cheadle in 'Unstoppable', the biographical sports drama film.

Nabhaan, 27, played the lead role in the British drama film 'In Camera', which also featured Amir El-Masry and Rory Fleck Byrne.

The nominees were announced by Jack O’Connell at the Savoy Hotel in London. The 34-year-old actor won the Rising Star award back in 2014 and he starred alongside Marisa in 'Back to Black', the biographical drama film about Amy Winehouse, in 2024.

Ahead of the announcement, BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said: "BAFTA created the EE Rising Star Award in honour of the late Mary Selway, a visionary casting director who dedicated her life discovering and championing talent.

"Mary’s legacy lives on through this award, which celebrates two decades of our commitment to cultivating fresh voices, highlighting the transformative power of storytelling, creativity and innovation in film. This year’s nominees are five incredibly gifted individuals, whose work already activated audiences worldwide."

Previous winners of the accolade include Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Holland, Letitia Wright, John Boyega, James McAvoy and Tom Hardy.

The Rising Star Award is the only gong at the BAFTA Film Awards being decided by a public vote.

The winner will receive the Rising Star accolade during the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 16.