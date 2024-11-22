Miley Cyrus says working with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth made it feel natural to work with her new boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Miley Cyrus says working with ex Liam Hemsworth made it feel natural to make music with new boyfriend Maxx Morando

The 'Flowers' hitmaker has opened up about how her relationship with her former spouse Liam Hemsworth - who she divorced in January 2020 - has impacted her decision to collaborate with her now boyfriend Maxx Morando - who she has been dating for more than two years - on her upcoming album 'Something Beautiful'.

Miley met her ex-husband Liam on the set of the film 'The Last Song' - in which they both starred in - while she has also worked with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus on 'Hannah Montana' and written songs with him such as 'Ready. Set, Don't Go'.

Miley told Harper's Bazaar: “I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

Set to be released in 2025, Miley describes her new LP as "hypnotizing and glamorous".

She said: "It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.

"The visual component of this is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties."

Miley also expressed that her boyfriend looks at life “really differently” to her.

The singer-and-actress, who turns 32 on November 23, is thought to have been dating Maxx, 26, since 2021, and said that even though their age gap isn’t massive she still notices a huge chasm between their approaches.

She said: “He looks at life really differently than I do. He grew up with a laptop (and) I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters.

“Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah’.”