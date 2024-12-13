Miley Cyrus has thanked Pamela Anderson after she landed Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards nominations for her song 'Beautiful That Way' from 'The Last Showgirl'.

Miley Cyrus gave a special nod to Pamela Anderson after receiving Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards nominations for Best Song for 'Beautiful That Way' from 'The Last Showgirl'

The former 'Baywatch' star, 57, landed her first-ever Golden Globes nomination (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama) for her portrayal of Las Vegas showgirl Shelly in Gia Coppola’s movie, while Miley, 32, and her collaborators Andrew Wyatt, 53, and Lykke Li, 38, have received nods for Best Original Song – Motion Picture at the Globes and Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards.

The 'Flowers' hitmaker has since thanked Pamela for "graciously sharing her moment with us", and gushed that it's "so fun to watch her shine".

Miley wrote on Instagram: "It’s an honour to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

"Pamela is graciously sharing her moment with us. I am continuing to root for her; it’s so fun to watch her shine."

Thanking the director, she added: "Thank you Gia Coppola for inviting me to be a part of your gem The Last Showgirl.”

Miley and her mom Tish Cyrus, 57, have always "worshiped" the former Playboy Bunny, and she used her personal connection to Pamela as inspiration for the soul-stirring song.

She told Variety: “Pamela is deeply embedded into my earliest memories with my mother.

“We both worshiped Pam and still do.”

She continued: “I took the emotion I have towards those times with my mom and the few times we’ve gotten to spend with Pam. I thought a lot about what this film means to her not just as an actress but as the special person that she is.

“I celebrate evolution and she has done that in such a graceful way which is reflected in Last Showgirl.”

Pamela admitted she is "overwhelmed" by her nomination.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, Pamela said: "I share this beautiful nomination with 'The Last Showgirl Family', my family, and my hard working companions on this interesting journey.

"It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities - we are not all so lucky.

"I wish everyone my love and thanks while I navigate this new exciting chapter."