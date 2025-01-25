Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are taking things "one day at a time" following the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 47-year-old actor previously revealed he and heavily pregnant wife Jarah Mariano had lost their home in the blazes, while his friend and spouse Taylor Goldsmith's family house was partially destroyed, and their 'This Is Us' co-star Sterling K. Brown has revealed the pair are taking things slowly during such a "difficult" time.

Sterling told 'Extra': “Talked to Milo, talked to Mandy. Talked to them both. It’s difficult. They’re just very much in the midst of all of it. It’s one day at a time."

Mandy - who has Gus, three, Ozzie, two, and three-month-old Louise with her spouse - recently admitted she was suffering "weird survivors guilt" after part of her house was still standing, while neighbours had lost theirs completely.

She wrote on Instagram: “We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.

"We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends.“Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.”

Meanwhile, Milo fought back tears as he told how he and Jarah had fled with as much as they could but later watched their home burn down via security camera footage.

He grew emotional as he told CBS News: “I think there's a kind of shock moment where you going, ‘Oh, this is real. This is happening.'

“Then, at a certain point, we just turn it off. It's like, ‘What? What good is it to continue watching?’ ... We kind of accepted the loss.

“You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot. And then you see your neighbours' houses and everything, kind of around, and your heart just breaks.”

But despite the loss, the 'This Is Us' star is trying to stay positive.

He said: “We got good friends, and we got good people we're working with, and we'll make do. We’ll make do. Wife and baby and dog most important."

Milo is known for her portrayal of Jack Pearson in 'This Is Us', with the patriarch losing his life on the show to smoke inhalation after their family home burns down.

He said: “It's not lost on me, life imitating art."