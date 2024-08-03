Molly Kearney has quit 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 32-year-old comedian is set to leave the long-running TV show after just two seasons.

Alongside a series of throwback photographs, Molly wrote on Instagram: "Yall that’s a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time. It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers and DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST. [heart emojis] Special shout out to my day 1 crew @marcellohdz @internetdevon and @longfellow_michael. Head up and heart out! (sic)"

Molly made the announcement shortly after Punkie Johnson revealed that she was leaving the iconic TV show.

The 39-year-old star confirmed the news during a recent comedy show, revealing that she won't return for the 50th season of 'Saturday Night Live'.

Punkie later said in an Instagram video: "At the end of the show, I opened up the floor for questions, and everything was going fine until somebody asked, ‘What are you looking forward to most next season? I ain’t gonna lie to my friends, so I just said, ‘Oh, I ain’t coming back.'"

Despite this, Molly insisted that there's "no bad blood" between herself and her castmates.

The TV star - who began her career as a stand-up comedian - explained: "It’s no bridges burnt. It’s no hard feelings. Bro, I love my people."