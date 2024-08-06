Hunter McGrady has found motherhood to be a "freeing" experience.

The 31-year-old model - who has Hudson, three, and Ava, 16 months, with her husband Brian Key - has adopted a more care-free approach to life since becoming a mom.

The blonde beauty told Fox News Digital: "I’m not going to lie. (After giving birth), I didn’t feel very sexy at first.

"But as I got to know myself and this new body that motherhood gave me, I began to stop looking at the way my body looks so much aesthetically.

"I see my body for what it has done for me and how it has gotten me here with my two beautiful children.

"There’s such a misconception that once you become a mom, that’s it. Call it a day, no more career, you can’t feel sexy. That’s all wrong. It’s quite the opposite.

"The world becomes exciting again because you get to live it through that childlike wonder again. It’s a freeing feeling. I also stopped caring, quite literally, about what anyone thinks about me. I do whatever I want."

Hunter's dad, actor Michael McGrady, has helped the model to deal with her "haters".

Hunter - who has previously featured on the cover of the Sports illustrated Swimsuit issue - explained: "He’s always told me, ‘You’re going to get both sides. No one comes out of this industry unscathed'. I knew that from a very young age. I was prepared for that. I’m still prepared for that. I’ve been able to armour myself.

"I will say online bullying is something that is still very prevalent and still needs to be talked about because there are no real ramifications for it. You can just get behind a keyboard and say the first thing that comes to mind."