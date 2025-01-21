Naomi Watts’ partner Billy Crudup cheered her up about going through the menopause by making a joke about his ageing private parts.

The actress, 56, has just finished a new book titled ‘Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause’, which is out January 23, in which she recalls wearing an estrogen patch for hormone therapy when she first started going through menopause.

She said in the memoir about getting together with actor Billy, also 56, at the time: “I was worried that if he saw (my patch) he would realise it meant I was menopausal: no longer a vibrant, fertile being.

“Unfortunately, the patch’s adhesive leaves a mark on the skin that’s very hard to get rid of.”

Naomi also recalled ripping off the patch in preparation for a sex session at Billy’s house – leaving her scrubbing her skin “raw” in the bathroom so he would not see the trace marks.

She added: “I came out (of the bathroom) mortified. I stumbled and reached for words, but nothing would quite come out.”

Naomi then ended up confessing to ‘Watchmen’ star Billy she was wearing the patches for menopause and did not want him to know.

She added about how he put her at ease with a joke: “A smile broke over his face. He seemed very relieved that the issue wasn’t a lack of desire. “He told me he thought it was great I was taking care of myself, and he asked me how he could help.”

She said he then told her: “Hey, if it makes you feel better: I’ve got grey hairs on my b****.”

Naomi joked his gag contained the “most romantic words” she has ever heard “on-screen or off” from a man.

She added: “And that includes the script of every movie I’ve ever been in. And even this same man’s very loving marriage proposal, which came seven years later.”

Naomi and Billy fell in love in 2017 and in 2023 confirmed they had secretly married.

The actress dated Liev Schreiber, 57, for 11 years before they split in 2016 and they have two children – son Sasha, 17, and 16-year-old daughter Kai.

Billy has son William, 21, with his 60-year-old actress ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker.