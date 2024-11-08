Natalie Portman is reportedly not “surprised” her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied moved on “pretty quickly” after their divorce.

The ‘Black Swan’ actress, 43, met her choreographer ex-husband, 47, on the set of the ballet drama in 2009 before they tied the knot in 2012, and a source has now told how she is feeling after he was snapped kissing a mystery woman last month.

They told Us Weekly: “Natalie isn’t surprised that Benjamin has moved on because of how their relationship ended. She thought he’d move on pretty quickly.

“(Natalie) hopes Benjamin is happy.”

Another insider told the publication: “Benjamin’s dating life doesn’t really have any bearing on Natalie.

“She’s super happy in her life right now and has been prioritizing family and friends.”

And yet another source told Page Six: “Natalie doesn’t really care who Benjamin is dating. She moved on a long time ago.”

As she turned 43 in June, Natalie thanked friends for lifting her spirits “again and again”.

She said in a message on her Instagram: “This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again.”

Natalie accompanied the message with a carousel of photos showing her on adventures with friends and relatives over the years.

Her A-list pals flooded the comments section of the post to send birthday greetings, with ‘Black-ish’ actress Tracee Ellis Ross writing: “@natalieportman happy birthday gorgeous lady.”

Comic Mindy Kaling added: “Happy birthday, beautiful!”, while actress Reese Witherspoon said: “Happy Birthday, you incredible diamond of a human! I love you.”

And actress Isla Fisher – who recently said she and her ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen had secretly filed for divorce in 2023 – added: “Ports I love you. Happy Birthday I’m so grateful you were born.”

This year marks Natalie’s first birthday since she finalised her divorce from Benjamin in February.

She filed for a split from her ex in July 2023 amid reports from Page Six he had allegedly cheated on her with a then-25-year-old woman named Camille Étienne.

Natalie and Benjamin initially separated in 2022 but worked through their marital issues before their marriage collapsed.

The former couple have two children – son Aleph, 13, and seven-year-old daughter Amalia.