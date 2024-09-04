Natasha Lyonne has been "trying to get a life" since her parents died.

Natasha Lyonne has changed things about her life since losing both her parents

Natasha Lyonne has changed things about her life since losing both her parents

The 45-year-old actress has been in show business since she was a child and came to prominence as a teenager in the late 1990s with her role in 'Everyone Says I Love You’ but has turned to directing in recent years and admitted that since losing her mother and father, she’s been adjusting to life without them.

She told Vanity Fair: "I’m trying to get a life. I discovered that recently. I was like, 'Oh, s***'. I think, probably, because my parents died, and well, my brother’s been out on the lamb for a couple decades. But anyway: I’ve been out here on my own for a solid, I don’t know, 25 years or something. Weird because I just turned 30."

The former 'Orange is the New Black' star - who lived independently from her family since she was 16 and split up with Fred Armisen in 2022 after almost a decade together – insists she has always “aspired” to be a “brain” who could “use storytelling to shift perspective”.

She said: “Yeah, I was put in this business at four years old or something. Pee-wee’s Playhouse by six, then Woody Allen’s kid at 15, and Alan Arkin’s kid at 17. When I went to Tisch around then—I think I was 16, they had skipped my senior year, it’s the only school I applied to—it was to be a film and philosophy double major. I could put some Bergman into these Fellini-esque things, where maybe I would play-act as a Charlie Chaplin type doing all the jobs. I wanted to be a filmmaker and a thinker. I always had this desire, more than anything, to be a mind, a brain in a jar who could actually use storytelling to shift a perspective. That’s always what I’m aspiring to.”

Natasha admits it’s hard to be perceived differently once you’ve been earmarked as one thing in the public eye.

She added: "I don’t want to undermine the beauty of comedy within all that. George Carlin [comedian] has really pulled off some tricks. It isn’t really a desire to shake a self or feeling hampered by it. It’s just this idea of being able to understand the gift. You stick around long enough, and you may get a few opportunities for people, or even commerce, or whatever to allow you to just show more sides of a 360 human being. We are all different people in private and in different relationships with different people and in different scenarios."

Tagged in