Bad Bunny's new album reflects his Puerto Rican "roots".

Bad Bunny has revealed his musical inspirations

The 30-year-old music star has revealed that his new record, 'Debí Tirar Mas Fotos', leans heavily on his Puerto Rican heritage and is a "completely different vibe" from anything he's previously released.

He told TIME magazine: "This is an album of Puerto Rican music, and a completely different vibe from what any other artist has done. I found what my roots are: the sound that represents me."

The singer - who previously dated model Kendall Jenner - has drawn inspiration from many people and places over the years. And sometimes, his inspirations actually remain oblivious to the impact they've had on him.

He shared: "I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f****** clue who they are.

"The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there."

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny previously credited his success in the US to "hardworking Latinos" who live in the country.

The music star has enjoyed huge success in the US in recent years, and he observed that Latinos have "helped make the country what it is today".

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, he explained: "At the end of the day, my success in the United States I owe to the hardworking Latinos who have helped make the country what it is today."

Despite this, the chart-topping star tried to "pretend" he was someone else at the start of his career.

He said: "Maybe at the very beginning of my career, I tried to pretend I was someone that I’m not, but I learnt that that’s the way artists lose themselves.

"It’s because they forgot about themselves - them as a person - and invented a fictitious personality."