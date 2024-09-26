Noddy Holder has a "different perspective on life" following his cancer battle.

Noddy Holder has a new outlook on life

The 78-year-old musician contracted oesophageal cancer back in 2018 and now he's cancer-free, Noddy is approaching life in a different way.

Noddy - who was initially given six months to live, before new chemotherapy treatments helped him fight the disease - told BBC WM: "It's certainly changed me as a performer, my breathing's not so solid as it used to be back in the day, because of the type of cancer that I had."

Noddy hopes to go on the road again in 2025, and the singer believes he still has a lot of stories to share with his fans.

Noddy - who is best known for starring in the rock band Slade - said: "They're not just Slade stories, most of the songs I do in the show are stuff that's happened to me since Slade, but the public seem to like that insight into what your life's about, you real life's about."

Last year, Noddy revealed he was feeling "fit" after a revolutionary drug helped him fight cancer.

The Slade frontman was given six months to live when he was diagnosed with oesophagus cancer six years ago - but Noddy explained that he was on an "even keel" after undergoing gruelling experimental treatment.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, Noddy explained: "It was touch and go. I lost all my hair. My weight was down to about eight stone – so every cloud.

"I’ve just had a scan last week and everything’s on an even keel at the moment, so I hope it carries on that way.

"I’m fit, fit, fit … but I’m fit for nothing."