Nick Frost believes he owes his parents "nothing".

Nick Frost has reflected on his relationship with his parents

The 52-year-old actor has admitted to feeling "fairly abandoned from a young age" and Nick doesn't think he has anything to thank his parents for.

The 'Shaun of the Dead' star told the Guardian newspaper: "I feel as if I did it all myself as I felt fairly abandoned from a young age. So in terms of thanking them - no, not really. I’d probably tell them off, if I’m honest."

Nick described his late mother as a "terrible alcoholic" - but he's still wiling to forgive her for her mistakes.

The actor shared: "She was a terrible alcoholic and I spent a lot of my time kind of hating her but, in the past five years, I realised why she did what she did and I could forgive."

Nick lost his dad to lung cancer, and that's had a profound impact on how he approaches life.

The movie star explained: "Five years ago, I started looking after myself a bit more, emotionally and spiritually, and it’s paid dividends."

Meanwhile, Nick recently admitted that he's struggled to cope with tragedies in his life.

The actor told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "My mum was an alcoholic so my dad had spent a lot of his life looking after her.

"When my mum died my dad became free and it was like I had my best mate back and was happy again but five years later he got lung cancer. And nine months after that he was gone.

"I was angry with my mum for taking up so much of his life. And in between them, I lost my brother and sister and then my other brother died just after my dad died. It became just lots of admin. I didn’t deal with the grief at all. I never thought about how it was affecting me."