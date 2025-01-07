Nikki Glaser expects to return to host the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The 40-year-old comic was praised for her work presenting Sunday's (05.01.25) ceremony and she "can't imagine" not being asked to do the job again next year, but while she'd have done the gig for free, she thinks she deserves to be paid more.

Referring to Jerrod Carmichael's admission he received $500,000 for hosting in 2023, Nikki said when asked by SiriusXM DJ Howard Stern how much she was paid: "There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue. I got less than that.

"It’s OK. I’ll get more next year. I honestly would have done it for free, it’s such an insane platform. … [But] next time I’ll ask for more money.”

And asked if she thinks she'll be back, she said: “I can’t imagine they wouldn’t [ask me]. … It’s hard to find people to do these shows. … [But] I would never be able to live with myself if I turned it down because I’m scared of bombing.”

One fan of Nikki's hosting was Harrison Ford.

She said he told her backstage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: “This is such a tough gig, and you’re doing such a good job.”

The comedienne also shared some of the jokes she cut from her opening monologue, including a second barb at P. Diddy, who is currently awaiting trial after being accused of sex crimes by multiple people.

The quip was: “This is the last time all of you will be the same room together until the Diddy trial."

Nikki said: “We had another Diddy mention that worked better … and you only get one Diddy mention. You’re also accusing the people in the room of being involved in that, and they might turn on you.”

During her monologue, Nikki joked Adrien Brody was a "two-time Holocaust survivor" because of his appearance in 'The Pianist' and his latest movie 'The Brutalist', but she cut an extended line about Adolf Hitler as a younger generation wouldn't "get it".

She had planned to say: “If Adrien Brody could go back in time, he would thank baby Hitler for his career.”

But she admitted: “I loved that one such much. But my assistant is Gen Z and she was like, ‘I don’t get it'.

“[I thought] 'Oh, we’re going to lose a whole generation on that joke, and then I’ve said "Hitler" for nothing.’ "

A joke about Alec Baldwin - who was charged with involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of 'Rust' but his trial later collapsed - was axed for being "too mean".

Nikki had planned to say: “Michael Keaton was so great in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'. And Alec Baldwin sadly did not come back to play a ghost because he was too busy making them."

But she admitted: "Please know that I know that was not nice. It’s such a great joke, but it’s just too mean."