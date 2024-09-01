Noel Gallagher has joked he fell out with his brother Liam as he stole his teddy bear decades ago.

The ‘Wonderwall’ songwriter, 57, made the claim on Saturday (31.08.24) after he and Liam announced Oasis would be reforming for a series of comeback gigs in 2025 – and as fans waited in online queues for hours to buy up tickets for the shows.

He was in London store Stone Island when he was approached by a father and his children who then started to grill Noel on why he and Liam fought so much before their infamous 2009 bust-up in Paris led to the band breaking up.

A clip of the interaction posted to X by Steve Sheward shows him explaining who Noel was to his kids.

He is heard saying: “This is Noel, that… this is dad’s legendary band.”

His daughter then asks: “Wait, is he getting back with his brother?” – before one of the fan’s sons asks Noel: “Why did you fall out with your brother?”

Noel laughed as he replied: “Why did I fall out with him?”

When he noticed one of the kids was clutching a soft Winnie-the-Pooh toy, the rocker added: “’Cause he stole my teddy bear. I’m not lying. He stole it. 1978.”

The boy holding the stuffed bear then tells Noel: “You’re fake, see you” – leaving the musician and the fan laughing.

Liam, 51, has previously said he believes Noel harboured hatred for him for years after he drunkenly peed on his stereo equipment when they were growing up in Manchester.

Oasis announced on Tuesday (27.08.24) they were reforming for a string of stadium concerts – 15 years after the Gallagher brothers famously broke up after a backstage argument at Paris’ Rock en Seine festival.

The brothers said in a statement about their comeback: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

They added in an Instagram post about their reunion: “This is it, this is happening.”