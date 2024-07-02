There "wasn't a dry eye in the house" when Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey tied the knot.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's emotional wedding

The 32-year-old model and her NFL star partner wed in her home state of Rhode Island over the weekend and guests became emotional as Christian, 28, said his vows.

A source told PEOPLE: ""There wasn't a dry eye in the house when [McCaffrey] said his vows."

The happy couple had a phone-ban at the wedding, "which everyone loved".

The insider added: "It was so nice to be present and soak in the entire weekend and spend quality time with everyone."

Olivia was "poised and elegant as ever" in a stunning Dolce and Gabbana gown and the source said: "That’s just who she is, and the overall weekend represented that. It was very classic, traditional and elegant. It was just so cool to see two such busy people come together and it’s a testament to who they surround themselves with.

"The dance floor didn’t stop all night!”

Olivia previously revealed she chose a long-sleeve crepe crew neck ballgown because she wanted the dress to highlight the seriousness of her commitment to Christian.

She explained: "I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form. I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.

"It was exactly the same as the original sketch. This is the first, last, and only wedding dress I tried on.

"When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant."

The pair announced their engagement in April 2023 after four years of dating.