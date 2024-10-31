Olivia Rodrigo was interrogated by border officials after she was mistaken for a criminal.

The 21-year-old pop star has revealed that she was questioned by officials as she travelled between Canada and the US.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Olivia explained: "We were going from Canada to, like, Portland or something. We were at border control, I give them my passport, and they’re like, 'OK, whatever.' And they knock on the door and they’re like, 'We need Olivia.'"

The singer initially assumed that the official was seeking an autograph for their children. But then, a "big cop with a gun" asked if she'd ever been arrested.

Olivia recalled: "I’m, like, 'No, I haven’t been arrested.' He’s like, 'Are you sure?' I’m like gas-lighting. I’m like, 'Oh, my God, maybe I was, like, arrested and I didn’t know it.'"

The pop star started "freaking out" as the seriousness of the situation dawned on her. However, following a 30-minute interrogation, the official realised that he'd made an error.

Olivia said: "He goes, 'What's your name?' And I go, 'Olivia Rodrigo. R-O-D-R-I-G-O'. And he’s like 'Oh, there’s a girl who looks just like you that’s your same age that’s been arrested multiple times, and her name is Olivia Rodriguez.'"

Olivia is already one of the best-selling artists in the world, and she recently admitted that she's living her "dream" life.

The 'Bad Idea Right?' hitmaker has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Olivia has described herself as a "very lucky girl".

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "This has always been my dream, as evidenced by those home movies of me putting on shows to my stuffed animals. And I’m really grateful that it happened in this way and I get to live out my dream every night.

"It’s really special. I’m a very lucky girl."