Olivia Rodrigo looked after her mental health on tour

The 21-year-old singer spent months travelling the globe for her 'Guts World Tour' and although she had a lot of fun experiencing new places, she admitted the mammoth run of shows took a toll on her body and mind so she had to work hard to stay "grounded" and look after her health.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "It was my first arena tour and I got to go to so many fun places that I’ve always dreamed of going, like in Asia and Europe. I just feel like I got to see so much of the world and got to get cultured a lot. So that was so much fun.

"But being on stage night after night for months on end is really taxing on the body and on your mind. You can start to go a little crazy if you don’t make a real effort to keep yourself grounded and talk to people and call your therapist and make sure that you’re taking care of your mental health.

"So, there were certainly some days that were harder than others in that respect, but I’m happy that I did it. I feel like I’m so much stronger an individual because of this experience. I’m just grateful for the whole thing."

During her downtime, Olivia watched 'Sex and the City' "every day" and found it important to keep exercising.

Asked how she looked after herself on the road, she said: "I would watch 'Sex and the City' every day. I’m not even being hyperbolic. That was my comfort show.

"I read a lot on the road to really try to be a good reader and learn some stuff. I was big on exercising just for mental and for physical [reasons]. A show is physically very draining, but I found that exercise really helps me stay kind of centered."

Since the tour ended, the 'Bad Idea Right?' hitmaker has enjoyed home comforts and hanging out with the people she loves.

She said: "I have just been seeing all my friends. It’s been so nice. The road can get kind of lonely, and I’ve missed everyone so much.

"It’s been so good to see my family and my friends and just chill out and drive my car.

"Everyone talks about how nice it is to sleep in your own bed after a while, but driving your own car is also very nice."