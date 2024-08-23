Ozzy Osbourne is mourning the loss of his beloved dog Rocky.

The Black Sabbath legend has been left devastated after the Osbourne family's pet pooch sadly passed away after giving them 15 years of companionship.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him with his Pomeranian sidekick: "Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years. I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always - Ozzy."

Wife Sharon, 71, wrote: "We lost an OG and Ozzy’s partner in crime ~ Rest Easy Rocky."

Their daughter Kelly, 39, posted: "Rocky was my dad's sidekick for 15 years. I don't know what it will be like to go home and not find him there. Rest in peace, sweet prince."

The 75-year-old rocker - who suffers from Parkinson's and poor mobility due to a spine injury - spends most of his time at home due to his poor health.

Sharon recently said he won't tour again but is keen to "say goodbye" to his fans with a few one-off performances.

Speaking at her live show at London's The Fortune Theatre in June, she said: "He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye.'

"His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons. Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t not like Ozzy."

Sharon also dropped a huge hint that Ozzy will play the two gigs in Aston, Birmingham, at Villa Park, the home of Premier League giants Aston Villa.

She said: "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from."