Pamela Anderson is taking her Oscar snub in her stride – saying it’s something she “never expected”.

The former ‘Baywatch’ actress, 57, was high among the names tipped for a nomination in the lead-up to the 2025 Academy Awards, but was left off the shortlist when the acting categories were announced on Thursday (23.01.25.)

But Pamela – who was expected to be nominated for her role in ‘The Last Showgirl’ – told the January digital edition of Elle: “I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season.

“But it’s nice to be recognised, and it’s all a bonus.

“Oh my gosh, (an Oscar nomination is) not something I ever expected.”

While the Oscars may have passed her by, Anderson’s career has seen a resurgence in recent years. She has been lauded for her performances on both screen and stage, with ‘The Last Showgirl’ marking an emotional return to acting after years spent outside the limelight.

The 2025 best actress nominees include Karla Sofía Gascón, 52, for her transformative performance in the musical crime drama ‘Emilia Pérez’, in which she plays a Mexican drug kingpin who transitions and reinvents herself.

Joining her is Monica Barbaro, 34, for her role in ‘A Complete Unknown’, while other contenders include Ariana Grande, 31, for her role in ‘Wicked’, Felicity Jones, 41, for ‘The Brutalist’, Isabella Rossellini, 71, for ‘Conclave’, and Zoe Saldaña, 47, also for her work in ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Karla’s nomination marks a groundbreaking moment as the first openly transgender actor to be nominated in this category.

She plays Manitas in Emilia Pérez’, with the film garnering praise for its unique combination of themes, including Mexican drug cartels and its musical element.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025, and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien – with the event delayed due to the los Angeles wildfires.