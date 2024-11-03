Patsy Kensit is not looking for a relationship.

The 56-year-old actress - who has grown-up sons Lennon Gallagher, 25, with third husband Liam Gallagher, 52, and 31-year-old James with second spouse Jim Kerr, 65, of Simple Minds fame - loves the freedom of being single and isn't looking to jump into a romance after she ended her whirlwind engagement to 56-year-old millionaire Patric Cassidy last year.

Asked if she likes being single, Patsy – who has been married four times before - told HELLO! magazine: "God, yeah!

"I can pretty much do what I want. I have learned so much about myself in the last few years."

The 'Great Gatsby' star - who was also married to Big Audio Dynamite keyboardist Dan Donovan and '80s pop star Jeremy Healy - admits it's "hard" having an empty nest and so she is focusing on her career.

Asked if she wants to find love again, she said: "I wouldn't want a relationship, I am not interested. I do believe in love.

"But for me it's not something I need … I have been on my own a long time and I like my own company. Now, it's just adjusting my life to fill the hole that's in my soul. It's hard to have an empty nest. I have to reprogram myself – I am not drinking, I don't want to stay out and go wild but I need to find something to fulfil me."

The former soap star - who has had parts in 'Emmerdale' and 'EastEnders' - admits it's often assumed she has a lot of money because of her famous exes, but she has had to completely rebuild her life after her failed skincare venture left her with nothing.

She said: "I had to have a job because people assume I have all this money because of past marriages and that's just not the case. I need to make a living."