Patti Smith has reassured fans she is absolutely "fine" following a “small incident” on stage.

Patti Smith insisted she is fine (c) Instagram

The 78-year-old singer was rushed off stage at the Teatro Cultura Artística in Sao Paolo, Brazil in a wheelchair on Wednesday (29.01.25) during her performance with Southwalk Collective, but she's played down reports that she collapsed or fainted and insisted she is doing well after suffering the after effects of a migraine.

Sharing a selfie, she wrote on Instagram on Thursday (30.01.25): "This is letting everyone know that I am fine.

"A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media.

"I had some post migraine dizziness.

"Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them Wing and Because the night.

"I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine.

"Please do not accept any other story .

"With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention.

"Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine.(sic)"

But despite Patti's reassurance about her health, a second show at the same venue on Thursday evening was cancelled on medical advice so that the 'Because the Night' hitmaker could get back to "her best".

Southwalk Collective wrote on their Instagram Story: "Dear friends it is with much sadness that we have decided to cancel tonight's performance at Teatro Cultura Artistica.

"Patti is now recovering strongly but our caring doctors say she needs a little more time to be at her best.

"We can't be thankful enough for your continuous love, support and understanding, and for all the messages and wishes of swift recovery that we have received.

"We can't wait to be back in Sao Paolo as soon as possible.

"With love, Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith."

Reports at the time suggested the 'Gloria' singer had fallen around 30 minutes into the performance and remained on the ground for several minutes before receiving assistance.

Video footage posted on social media showed Patti later returning to the stage in a wheelchair and apologising to the crowd, before singing a capaella.

She told the audience: “You’ve been so patient and unfortunately I got sick and the doctor said I can’t finish so we will have to figure something. I feel very badly.”