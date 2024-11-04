Paul Mescal will be "profoundly depressed" if 'Gladiator II' brings him more attention.

Paul Mescal doesn't want more attention

The 28-year-old actor appreciates being able to go about his everyday life with minimal intrusion so he is concerned about being propelled further into the spotlight with the upcoming release of the blockbuster and vowed to counteract any surge in fame with a stint in an "obtuse play" to get his balance back.

Asked how life may change when the film comes out, he told Sunday Times Culture magazine: “I don’t know what the difference will be. Maybe that’s naive? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so.

“If the film impacts my life in that way I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”

The 'All Of Us Strangers' actor is frustrated with the idea of films being regarded as "content" and there to attract as much attention as possible at the expense of true artistry.

He said: “Over the last few years people have been talking about films as content.

“That’s a filthy word. It’s not ‘content’, it’s f******work.

"I’m not being snobby, but there are two concurrent industries. One that works with a lack of care, artistic integrity. Go nuts, make stuff with Instagram followers as a factor, whatever … But the other is what has always been there — the craft of film — making, directing, lighting and production design. That keeps artists alive.”

Among the other projects Paul has lined up is 'Merrily We Roll Along', which director Richard Linklater began shooting in 2022 and will return to every two years for the next 20.

The Oscar-nominated star quipped of his casting opposite Beanie Feldstein: “At least I’ll be employed for the next 20 years."