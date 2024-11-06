Paul Rudd went viral after he handed out bottles of water to queuing US election voters in Pennsylvania.

The Marvel star, 55, wanted to do his bit to support those voting at Temple University in Philadelphia on Tuesday (05.11.24) and admitted it was "wonderful" to see so many young students casting their votes.

Speaking to news outlet MSNBC, he said: “We’ve been doing lots of stuff today here in Pennsylvania and we wanted to come out and tell these students they’re doing really great things.

“I just wanted to give people water.

“They’re waiting in line for a long time, and it’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.”

Asked about the election, he smiled: “I feel good about handing out some waters.”

The 'Ant-Man' star previously handed out sweet treats to voters in 2020 at the Barclays Centre in New York, when President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.

Several other celebrities showed their support for young voters by FaceTiming them.

Actress Jennifer Garner, 52, jumped on video call to students at Villanova University, 'Frozen' star Josh Gad, 43, at Lehigh University, and pop star Demi Lovato, 32, at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Republican Donald Trump, 78 - who was previously in office from 2017 until 2021 – beat Democrat Kamala Harris, 60, in a landslide vote and will become the 47th president when he is sworn in on January 20, 2025.