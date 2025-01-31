Pete Davidson has found the process of removing his tattoos "horrible".

The 'Dog Man' star admitted he had around 200 inkings during a "weird time" in his life but the 31-year-old comedian is ready to "clean slate it" and is having almost all of them removed, but it is a painful and time-consuming procedure.

Asked about his bare skin, he told 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon: "They're burning them off. They're almost gone."

Asked if it is painful, he said: "It's horrible. It's worse [than getting them], they gotta burn off a layer of your skin then it has to heal for six to eight weeks, and you can't get in the sunlight and you gotta do it like 12 more times.

"So really think about that ‘Game of Thrones' tattoo!

"[I had] probably like 200. I was a sad boy. It was a weird time. Everybody was getting tattoos like five years ago."

Quizzed on if he plans to keep any, he said: "Maybe like two or three, but I’m trying to clean slate it. Trying to be an adult."

In 2022, Pete and his former 'Saturday Night Live' co-star Colin Jost famously bought the Staten Island ferry, and though they have big plans for the vessel, he admitted he is tired of people thinking the venture is "dead" because they have made slow progress so far.

He said: "We bought a ferry. The John F Kennedy sanctioned ferry. The biggest one, it’s like a 5,000 seater. 17,000 times the size of the studio.

"Initially they were gonna turn it into scrap and me and Colin were like ‘That sucks, we rode that ferry’ so we were like ‘We should bid on it, we should at least try.’ Believe it or not, not many people bid on it.

"A lot of people joke about it but we have an extensive plan and we’re a lot closer than people think. It’s four or five floors and on each floor we’re gonna do something interesting – a hotel up top, movie theatre, entertainment theatre, little shopping kiosks.

"It’s only been two years and people are like, 'I guess it’s dead.' We’re like ‘It needs $100 million, give us a second.' "

Jimmy pointed out Tommy Hilfiger had staged a fashion show on the ferry and Pete confirmed he and Colin are open to offers to rent it out for parties.

He said: "I talked to Colin last week and we have tons of stuff going on with it, but in the meantime, if you want to have a party on it, you can, it is available.”