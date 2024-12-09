Peter Andre has booked an "emotional" trip home to visit his sick mom in Australia.

Peter Andre is heading back to Australia very soon

The 51-year-old pop star - who was born in London but grew up Down Under - was left devastated after his elderly mother Thea was diagnosed with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease but was unable to visit her because his wife Emily was expecting their daughter Arabella but Peter has now confirmed he's going to head off on a trip to see her alongside his brother Michael.

In his column for OK! magazine, Peter wrote: "I am going to Australia very, very soon to see my mum and dad. I’m going with my brother Michael, just the two of us and we’re going to spend some real quality time with my mum, dad and sister.

"I need to spend time with my mum, which is going to be emotional. When it comes to her health, we just have to hope and pray that she’s doing OK. It will mean so much to have this time with her."

Peter couldn't visit Thea during her last stint in hospital in April because Emily had just given birth to their daughter, so his two eldest kids - Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, from his marriage to Katie Price - flew Down Under to visit her.

He previously paid tribute to the teens for rushing to see their new baby sister and then getting on a plane to go visit their grandparents.

In a post on social media, he wrote: "Junior and princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

"I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon."