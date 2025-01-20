Peter Andre was left "very emotional" after returning from Australia to see his parents.

Peter Andre has shared an update on his mum's health

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker revealed in 2023 that his 88-year-old mother Thea is battling Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, but after a recent trip, he has now admitted that her health is declining, and it was very hard leaving her and his father Savvas - who is also not well.

He wrote in his new! magazine column: "Being with my mum and dad in Australia was incredible but, understandably, also very emotional.

"I went with my brother, Michael, and we got to spend quality time with my sister as well.

"The hardest bit for me is leaving them. Both Mum and Dad are on the decline, unfortunately, especially my mum."

Despite the difficult time for the 51-year-old star - who has Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, with ex-wife Katie Price, as well as Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and eight-month-old Arabella with spouse Emily - he appreciated the support of fans and is looking forward to returning to Australia again soon.

He added: "Every moment was incredible. Thank you to everyone for all the lovely messages I received when I was there.

"Even though I know it’s part of life, I can assure you it doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.

"I should be back there very soon for the premiere of my upcoming film 'Jafaican', which will be amazing."

The comedy crime drama sees Peter play Gary Buckle, who needs to execute a fraud in London and Jamacia to generate £35,000 for his gran's care, in his first lead role in a feature film.

Peter announced the project on social media platform X in May 2023

He wrote at the time: "I can finally reveal I play Gary Buckle in comedy 'Jafaican'.

"Not only is it my first lead role in a feature film but also my first production credit.

"Lots of firsts and I'm so excited for you all to see it."