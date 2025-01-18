Poppy Delevingne pregnant

Poppy Delevingne is pregnant.

The 38-year-old model is expecting her first child with billionaire partner Archie Keswick, 44, and said becoming a mother is "all I ever wanted".

Confirming that the baby is a girl, Poppy told Elle UK: "She really is all I’ve ever wanted. Obviously, I would have been fine with either and when I was younger I always thought when I get pregnant, I wouldn’t find out, but the second we got told we could find out, we did. I’m so excited. I come from all girls, we’re very girl heavy. Girls are great."

Poppy has an older sister, socialite Chloe, 39, and younger sister, model Cara, 32, and revealed both are thrilled with her news.

She said: "‘We were all in New York, with each other [over Christmas] and with the bump and there was a lot of talking to the bump, stroking the bump. They're just elated."

Poppy and Archie kept their happy news a secret from family and friends until she was nearly four months pregnant.

She said: "I always imagined that if this moment had ever happened to me I would have told people. But it was quite extraordinary, I became very tight lipped about it. I think I just wanted to protect it more than anything.

"I think I was really nervous, as well. It just feels like such an extraordinary privilege to be able to do this, to be able to have a baby at this age and at this time, and when it happened, I couldn't really believe it. It still feels really surreal.

"The people that are closest to me know how much I have wanted this my whole life. I’ve watched a lot of my friends do it, I have nine godchildren, I am an auntie, and I think they've known that since I was a little girl, I dreamt of being a Mumma. There were points during the last few years where I thought that maybe this wouldn't happen for me. I’d made my peace with that. So I think when we told people the news they were very emotional and happy."