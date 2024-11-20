Kendra Wilkinson feels ready to "explore [her] dating life".

The 39-year-old star has revealed that she's actively looking for love - but Kendra hasn't had much luck with Raya, the exclusive dating app.

Speaking about her search for love, Kendra - who was previously married to Hank Baskett between 2009 and 2018 - told PEOPLE: "It's hilarious because the universe is talking to me. I tried to get on Raya and it's been four years on the waiting list.

"I swear to God and they will not let me in. So the universe is basically saying, ‘We're not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in. You better, you better wait an extra five years.’ Because once … Kendra enters the dating world, it's on. It is going to be hilarious and funny."

Kendra is determined to find a serious relationship in the coming months.

She shared: "I have a couple boo things scattered all over Los Angeles. I need a little bit of a level-up now."

Last year, meanwhile, Kendra admitted to feeling "lost" after she split from Hank.

The TV star explained that their break-up actually "triggered" her depression.

Kendra told the 'On Display with Melissa Gorga' podcast: "I didn’t understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing."

Kendra felt like she lost her identity amid her split from Hank.

The blonde beauty shared: "I didn’t have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn’t know who I was. I was so lost."

However, Kendra managed to rediscover her sense of purpose through her TV show, 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'.

She said: "I had to figure it out and put faith in something again, put faith in life."