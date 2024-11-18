Rebecca Hall regrets apologising for working with Woody Allen.

The 42-year-old actress starred in the controversial filmmaker's 2008 movie 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' before going on to appear in 2019's 'A Rainy Day In New York', but after feeling pressured to speak out against the director - whose daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexually abusing her as a child - and donating her fee for the latter movie to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, she has now admitted she wishes she hadn't done so.

Rebecca felt her remarks were misconstrued and she doesn't think it is an actor's "responsibility" to get involved in such situations.

She told Observer magazine: “It’s very unlike me to make a public statement about anything. I make the stuff, that’s how I am political. I don’t think of myself as an ‘actor-vist’, I’m not that person.

"And, I kind of regret making that statement, because I don’t think it’s the responsibility of his actors to speak to that situation.”

While working on the movie, sexual misconduct allegations about its producer Harvey Weinstein broke for the first time, and Rebecca found herself constantly quizzed about the two men, leaving her in a "tangle" and feeling she had no choice but to make her statement.

She recalled: Like, in this moment, it’s the most important thing to believe the women. Yes, of course, there’s going to be complications and nuances in these stories, but we’re redressing a balance here. So I felt like I wanted to do something definitive.”

Explaining she wanted to retain balance while admitting her unease about the allegations, she added: “But it just became, ‘another person denounces Woody Allen and regrets working with him’, which is not what I said actually. I don’t regret working with him. He gave me a great job opportunity and he was kind to me...

" I don’t talk to him any more, but I don’t think that we should be the ones who are doing judge and jury on this.”

And if she found herself in a similar position again, the 'Listeners' star would stay quiet.

Asked how she would reach now, she said: “I wouldn’t say anything – my policy actually is to be an artist. Don’t come out and state your stuff so much. I don’t think that makes me apathetic or not engaged. I just think it’s my job.”

In her original statement, Rebecca declared herself "profoundly sorry" to have accepted her role in 'A Rainy Day In New York'.

Posting to Instagram in January 2018, she wrote in part: "When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. [Woody] gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this.

"In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones – I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.

"That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry.

“I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup (sic)"