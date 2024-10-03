Reese Witherspoon is writing her debut novel.

Reese Witherspoon

The 'Legally Blonde' actress recently teased that she had a new project on the horizon and she has now revealed on social media that she is co-writing a thriller with 'Fool Me Once' author Harlan Coben - who has had a number of his 35 novels turned into popular TV shows - which will be published by Grand Central Publishing.

Reese said on Instagram: “I’m beyond excited to share that I’m co-writing my very first thriller with #1 bestselling author, Harlan Coben!

“As a massive fan of Harlan’s work, I can’t believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I’m either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both?? I honestly can’t wait for you all to read it!”

The 48-year-old actress - who established her Reese’s Book Club in June 2017 - came up with the idea for the novel herself and is delighted Harlan wanted to work with her.

She in a statement issued through Grand Central: “To say I am a fan of Harlan’s body of work is a massive understatement.

“The fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality.

“Scheming with Harlan on how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and complex narrative twists and turns has already been more fun than I can describe. I can’t wait for everyone to read what we have been imagining.”

Harlan added in his own statement: “Once we began discussing her idea, there was no turning back.

“Collaborating with Reese has been a pure joy and so creatively rewarding. I could not be more excited about putting this novel out into the world.”

The book's title has yet to be revealed, but it will be published in autumn 2025.