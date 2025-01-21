Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva are "happier than ever" since moving to her native Spain.

The 75-year-old Hollywood star tied the knot with the publicist, 41, in 2018, and they have two children together - sons Alexander, five, and James, four - and the family haven’t looked back since relocating to the European country last year.

Alejandra also has son Albert, 11, from a previous relationship, while the ‘Pretty Woman’ star has grownup son Homer James, 24, with second wife Carey Lowell.

Speaking to Elle España, Gere – who sold his Connecticut mansion for $11 million – said: "The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever.

"[Alejandra], because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy."

The ‘American Gigolo’ star – who was also previously married to Cindy Crawford - gushed that he and his other half have a special bond that is “infinite”.

He said: "We can all minimise this sense of ego, of the self. And that's when true change occurs.

“My wife shines for her open-mindedness and her genuine sense of gratitude.

“So connecting with that, however you do it, whether you consider it spirit or religion, love or compassion ... it's infinite."

Alejandra said the loved-up pair are “like soul mates”, telling the publication: “We have the same values, we see the world in the same way and from the first moment we felt like we have known each other for a long time. And this only happens once, if it happens at all ... We were united by the karma of our past lives.”

Gere previously told Vanity Fair Spain of their decision to leave the US: "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."