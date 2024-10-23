Richard E Grant has condemned a number of "household names" who treated his daughter "appallingly" while she was working as a runner.

The actor opened up about his 35-year-old daughter Olivia's experiences in the film industry and revealed she was mistreated by some well-known stars when she was at the start of her career and he says they "changed their tune" as soon as they found out "who her father was".

During an interview with Sky News, the actor was asked to name the workers who are the most underappreciated in the movie industry and he replied: "The runners, who are paid the least amount of money. They’re the youngest. They get there at five in the morning, they’re the last to leave, and if anything goes wrong, they get flung from a dizzy height.

"I know because my daughter was a runner for two years. And was appallingly treated by some very well known household names, in England ...

"They changed their tune when they “found out who her father was which made it worse. It made me damn those people even more."

When asked if he's met any of the people involved, Grant didn't name them but revealed he's completely cut contact with one star.

He added: "I’ve met one person, yeah, and I’ll never speak to him again. "

Olivia is now a casting director and has worked on WW2 drama 'Masters Of The Air' as well as Kate Winslet's recent Lee Miller biopic 'Lee'.

Olivia is Grant's only child with his late wife Joan Washington and she recently got married.

The actor previously revealed it was devastating that Joan was not around to see their daughter walk down the aisle, but he revealed three female friends stepped in to help Olivia in the run up to her big day.

Grant told the Guardian newspaper: "[They] appointed themselves her fairy godmothers, like something from Sleeping Beauty.

"They took her to buy her wedding dress. They took her to lunch. They’ve offered themselves up as mother mentors … "