Rick Astley was a "complete mess" after wearing a space suit to Sir Elton John's birthday party.

Rick Astley wore a very uncomfortable fancy dress costume to a party thrown by Elton John

The 57-year-old pop star has revealed he was invited to a bash thrown by the 'Rocket Man' star and he decided to give a nod to Elton's famous tune by dressing up as an astronaut, but the costume became "unbearable" after a night of drinking and dancing.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "My wife and I went to Elton John’s birthday party and it was fancy dress. I wore a space suit with an amber-coloured visor and bought some glowsticks to go inside it and light up my face.

"Honestly, it was amazing, but it was so uncomfortable. After a couple of hours it was unbearable because we were dancing and we’d had a few drinks, and I had on these white boots that took the skin off my feet.

"At the end of the night I was a complete mess, but it was worth it."

The revelation comes after Rick opened up about having to wear hearing aids and recorded a version of his hit single 'Never Gonna Give You Up' with misheard lyrics to "break the stigma" of hearing loss.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', he said: "I'm doing a campaign with Specsavers but it's not about specs, it's about hearing.

"We want to take away the stigma of wearing hearing aids. No one thinks twice about wearing glasses. They just wanna move that forward and it means a lot to me because I've spend my whole life relying on my ears. I went to have my ears checked and I have noticed over the last few years that [music] has been too loud.

"So we re-recorded 'Never Gonna Give You Up' with misheard lyrics. It's been a fun adventure to be honest. I do now have hearing aids. I'm just getting on the journey of finding out when is good to use them. It's usually in social situations."

The singer went on to add that his hearing probably has been affected by his age but reiterated his point that hearing loss is still a "serious thing" as he urged fans to get checked.

He said: I'm sure [my hearing] has been affected by my age but also because I've been around a lot of live music. We've done something fun with the 'Never Gonna Give You Up' thing but it is a serious thing for a lot of people and I think there is a stigma for not wanting to get checked."