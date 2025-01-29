Robert Pattinson has "eaten nothing but salmon" for months.

Robert Pattinson insists he's been 'eating nothing but salmon for months'

Robert Pattinson insists he's been 'eating nothing but salmon for months'

The 'Batman' actor insisted he's "like a kid" with needing a routine when he's busy working on film sets, and recently he was having salmon for every meal of the day.

He told GQ magazine: “I'm kind of like a kid. I'm doing a lot of jobs in a row and I get very obsessed about needing to have regimented behavior — otherwise I'd feel crazy afterwards.

"But I was having lunch yesterday and I was like, I can't taste salmon anymore. And I realised I've eaten nothing but salmon for like, months.

"It's like I have a seal’s diet: I genuinely have been eating salmon three times a day."

The AGe-year-old star is no stranger to a fish-based diet, and he recalled a time where he would only tuck into canned tuna on film sets.

He said: "I used to only eat tuna out of a can when I was working — I just put Cholula hot sauce on a can of tuna.

"Someone saw me doing it once and they were like, that's absolutely disgusting.

"And then suddenly I kind of got afraid of mercury poisoning, so I switched to salmon. Someone told me I could just get mercury poisoning from salmon anyway. But yeah: I endorse.”

The 'Twilight Saga' actor joked he also supports "hyper-loading caffeine" early in the day.

He quipped: "I definitely endorse hyper-loading caffeine right at the beginning of the day. You just need to basically live your entire day in a kind of manic state.

"But I can't do Celsius — it's too much. That feels like I've kind of gotten on a roller coaster and I can't get off it.

"My favorite thing is instant coffee, more than anything else. It's very English. I like it when it looks like oil — that’s what my espresso is, just barely dissolved coffee granules.”

Tagged in