Robin Thicke's son Julian Thicke refused to let his dad record one of his songs.

Robin Thicke's son refused to let his dad record one of the songs he wrote

The 47-year-old singer's 14-year-old son Julian - whose mother is 48-year-old actress Paula Patton - has followed in his father's footsteps and is making his own music now, but he doesn't want his dad to cramp his style.

Speaking on V-103’s 'Big Trigger Morning Show', Robin said: “He's got the gift. He's got a great voice [and] head on his shoulders. Recently, he got back into some songwriting … He wrote a song and played it for me. The funny thing is I [say,] ‘Man, I really love this new song you wrote. Would you mind if I did a version? I think it'd be really cool if I sang a version of your song,’ and he's like, ‘But it's my song.’ I’m like, ‘Okay. I like the swag already’."

The ‘Blurred Lines’ hitmaker - who also has three young children with 29-year-old fiancee April Love Geary - might not be getting involved in Julian's music anytime soon, but he is fully supportive and is encouraging him to "keep going".

He added: “If [Julian] asked me for advice, which lately he doesn't really even want to, I think he [would] want me to support and praise [him.] So, he wrote a great song and I just praised the heck out of it and told him how proud I am and told him to keep going [and] pushing, and that way he can become his own artist on his own time.”

Robin previously praised his eldest child as a "natural singer".

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' in 2022, he said: "He's a natural singer and he just got a lead part in the middle school play."