Ronan Keating is loving being a grandfather and has hailed his son Jack a "great" dad.

Ronan Keating has heaped praise on his son Jack for adapting to fatherhood so well

The Boyzone singer, 47, has heaped praise on his 25-year-old former 'Love Island' star offspring for being a natural parent to his newborn daughter Maya

He told OK! Magazine: "It's all wonderful, it's lovely. Maya is a beautiful baby girl and Jack is doing great.

"Jack's a great dad and he's doing really well."

Ronan is father to Cooper, seven, and Coco, four, with wife Storm, and has Jack, Missy, 23, and Ali, 19, with first wife Yvonne.

Jack surprised fans by announcing he'd become a dad last March.

He went public with his baby news in a shock announcement on social media, sharing a black and white picture of himself cradling his baby girl in a post on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: "Welcome to the world my little [princess]."

Ronan commented: "Little cutie".

Jack didn't identify her mother at the time, but it was revealed that she is designer Keely Iqbal.

He appeared on ITV2 dating show 'Love Island' in July 2022 during the Casa Amor stage but went home single after failing to find romance on TV.

In an interview published by Independent.ie, Jack insisted he was still single and looking for love on dating apps at the time.

He explained: "I’m still single and ready to mingle. I’m on Hinge [the dating app], but I don’t use it too seriously. I dip in every once in a while and I’m enjoying being single."

He added: "People think my account is fake. I’m verified, but they still believe I’m a catfish who’s stolen someone else’s photos. I’m like: 'Trust me – I’m the real deal'."

Jack also returned to TV in his ongoing quest to find love - filming an appearance on ITV show 'Dinner Dates'.