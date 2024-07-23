Ryan Reynolds has revealed the name of his and wife Blake Lively's fourth child.

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively at the premiere of his new movie Deadpool and Wolverine

The couple attended the premiere of the 47-year-old actor's new movie, 'Deadpool and Wolverine', in New York on Monday night (22.07.24), and while thanking his family, he namechecked his significant other, 36, and four children, daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, as well as baby Olin, 17 months.

Speaking from Lincoln Center stage, he said: "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here.

"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing - that is, the contents of this movie - that happens in your wondrous life.

"I love that my entire family is here."

The showbiz power couple are yet to reveal the gender of their youngest, but Olin is traditionally a male name of Scandinavian origin and means "ancestor's heir", or "to inherit".

It is the diminutive form of Olaf.

In May, Ryan responded to speculation that Taylor Swift had let their fourth child's name slip in her latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

During an appearance on the 'Today' show, the 'Deadpool' star joked: "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting."

Taylor's tune 'Betty', which appears on her 2020 album 'folklore', was named after Ryan and Blake's daughter, and her older sisters Ines and James are also mentioned in the song.

In 2020, the superstar singer confirmed she named the characters of her song after her good pal Blake's brood.

She told Country Radio: "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids."