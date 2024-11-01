Ryan Reynolds is “not so funny” off screen.

Ryan Reynolds is ‘not so funny’ off screen

The ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ actor, 48, is renowned for making constant gags in his films and promotional interviews, but lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, 83, has now said it is all an act.

She said during an appearance on Bilt Rewards’ ‘Rent Free’ game show: “You want to know something? (Ryan’s) not so funny in real life.

“No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious… he’s a good actor.

“He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.

“I’m going to get in trouble. He’s my neighbour.”

Ryan and his actress wife Blake Lively, 37, own a $2 million home in Bedford, New York, near Martha’s 153-acre property. Martha became friends with the couple as soon as they bought their house in her neighbourhood.

She told the HuffPost in 2014: “(Blake) moved into my neighbourhood a couple of years ago with Ryan – before they got married they bought a house right around the corner from my house.

“And they started to come over, not to borrow sugar, but just as friends.

“They’re very friendly, very nice people. In a way, kind of shy – not shy on the screen, at all, if you’ve seen any of Blake’s movies – but very shy in person.”

Martha mentioned Ryan while trying to guess which celebrities would be most fun for her to hang out with.

Referring to Ryan’s masked Deadpool character, Martha added about the actor: “He’s probably on the list just ’cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face.”

She said jokers Brad Pitt and George Clooney would be on her list of men she’d like to spend time with, adding: “I’d like to hang out with those guys. George is really nice to hang out with.”

George and Brad are famous for playing practical jokes on each other and joking around on and off set together.