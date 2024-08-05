Ryan Reynolds has vowed to take advantage of a veterinary hospital’s offer to give him a belly rub.

The ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ actor, 47, shared a post of an advertisement by Okanagan Veterinary Hospital in British Columbia, Canada, on his Instagram Stories, which said on a billboard it was offering “free belly rubs with exams” for pets – “and Ryan Reynolds only”.

Ryan responded: “Don’t think for a second I won’t come in to redeem this offer. “Belly rubs are why I became a golden retriever in the first place.”

The long-time dog lover also tagged the animal hospital in his post.

It came after Ryan was in a top mood after his ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ movie became the biggest R-rated opening of all time on its release on 26 July after it earned an estimated $205 million at the domestic box office over the weekend.

The record was previously set by ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2’, which earned $132 million and $125 million respectively.

Ryan, who produced the movie as well as reprising his ‘Deadpool’ role, said on his Instagram Stories in reaction to the takings: “This is kind of hard to process. But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend... wow.”

Ryan also posted a tribute to the hard work that went into his latest superhero flick on Instagram.

He said: “The way #DeadpoolAndWolverine has captured the moment is hard to process. Feels a bit like it’s happening to someone else.

“Either way, making these movies has been more fun than anyone has a right to have. I can’t help but skip down memory lane a bit.”

His post also featured 20 images of the star working on the film, including behind the scenes photos, production stills with his cast members and some emotional snaps of Ryan with his co-star Hugh Jackman, 55, and 56-year-old director Shawn Levy.

Ryan also paid tribute to a string of people who worked on production including his co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, ‘Deadpool’ director Tim Miller, ‘Deadpool 2’ filmmaker David Leitch, as well as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his “creative, spiritual (and damn near literal) brothers” Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman.

He went on: “Thank you to every single person who showed up for this film. “Thank you to everyone seeing it multiple times, making friends with new characters and tipping our hats to some familiar faces we love from the past.

“What a damn thrill this has been.”