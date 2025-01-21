Sarah Michelle Gellar has quipped that she would require "a lot of plastic surgery" to play Buffy again.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed whether she would reprise the role of Buffy

The 47-year-old actress gained global attention after starring as Buffy Summers on the iconic supernatural series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' between 1997 and 2003.

And with whispers of a revival, the 'Cruel Intentions' star has shed light on whether she would reprise the role, admitting it's likely they would choose someone "younger".

She told WHO magazine: "I would need a lot of plastic surgery because I don't think I look like a teenager (laughs).

"I don't know if I would approach playing her any differently really. Buffy is such a beautiful character. That never changes, but I think they will get someone younger if she does come back. But if people think that I can still save the world and kick butt, I'm OK with that!"

Asked where she sees Buffy today, she said: "I'm asked that a lot but I'm still not really sure. I like to think she's living a good life, a peaceful life, without having to do all the slaying she used to. But I'm happy with how we ended things with Buffy. I loved playing her and I feel proud of what she stood for, what she still stands for. She wasn't just the girlfriend or the token female - all things we take for granted in film and television now. I feel like Buffy was a part of that positive change."

Sarah - who has two children with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - has watched back the show with her brood and is very "proud" of the role that transformed her life.

Asked if she ever revisits the programme, she said: "I've watched a few with my kids, yeah.

"They love it. I'm proud to watch it with them. Buffy changed my life. A lot of times when you start a show at a young age, you get stuck, but I didn't have that. Buffy grew - she went to college and then essentially, she became a mother. She was a mother to all the slayers. I never felt like I was trapped because I got to do so much. And then I got to play all these other characters."