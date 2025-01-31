Scott Mills "definitely" wants to get Liam Payne's dad on his new radio show.

The 51-year-old DJ has known Geoff Payne for several years and they have been in regular contact since the late One Direction singer's funeral in November, so the broadcaster is keen to get him on air on the 'BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show' because he knows he is a loyal listerner.

Scott told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "He would like to, I think.

“I would definitely get him on the air at some point.

“I would love that because he is a funny man.

“I went to the funeral and it was just heartbreaking because I’ve known him . . .

“The weird thing about Geoff is that he always just texts in.

“He used to text into the Radio 1 show and now he texts into the Radio 2 show. And you always know it’s him because he just signs off, ‘Geoff from Wolverhampton’."

Scott recalled how "heartbreaking" it was to speak to Geoff at the funeral, which took place a month after Liam passed away after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

He said: “When I saw him that day, my heart was just breaking because it was just – as it would be with any parent losing their son – it was just heartbreaking to speak to him.

“We did say let’s keep in touch. And we do.

“I still text him and just check in on how he’s doing."

Scott and Geoff first met at the premiere of 'One Direction: This Is Us' in 2013 and the 'Celebrity Race Across the World' winner recalled how embarrassed Liam was to introduce his starstruck dad.

He said: "At the premiere of the One Direction film, I remember Liam coming up to me going, ‘Scott, this is embarrassing.

“I’m really sorry about my dad. He really wants a picture. Do you mind?’.

“I’ve met him a couple of times, a few times after that, and I’ve spoken to him a few times.”