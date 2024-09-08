Selma Blair watches her ‘Cruel Intentions’ film “all the time”.

The actress, 52, caused a sensation in the 1999 movie by sharing a lesbian kiss on screen with her co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, 47, and has spent recent years being open about her battle with multiple sclerosis – which has led to her being forced to use a cane to walk.

She said at The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards about how she is constantly cheered up by repeat viewings of two of her earliest roles – in ‘Cruel Intentions’ and ‘Legally Blonde’.

When asked about the former, which marked its 25th anniversary earlier this year, Selma told People: “It makes me so happy though… because that movie is such a good, sexy … I don't know, talk about wardrobe.

“I mean, she (costume designer Denise Wingate) did an amazing job with the wardrobe.

“But it was one of the most gorgeous movies. It still lasts. It still holds up. And I love it. And I love everyone in that cast. I'll watch it all the time.”

Selma stressed: “I mean, I don’t put it on. But if it’s in the background, I will never turn it off. Like, never.”

Selma added about starring in 2001’s ‘Legally Blonde’ alongside Reese Witherspoon: “(I) never turn off ‘Legally Blonde’, too. I’ll never turn that off.

“Because that's just really happy.”

She added about both movies: “They have a great energy and they’re beautiful ... and I was so thrilled.”

The actress also said she’s glad the movies are finding a home with “the younger generation”, saying: “I hope that things come back in style. My mom said, ‘Everything always comes back in style’.

“If they're fine things, they'll come back in style, like clothes and actors and fans.”