Shania Twain sees her Glastonbury performance as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Shania Twain is set to perform at the festival

The 58-year-old singer is set to play the Legend's slot at the upcoming festival, and Shania is thrilled to be following in the footsteps of people like Dolly Parton, Diana Ross and Kenny Rogers.

She told the BBC: "They are all people I consider to be music heroes and have been a big influence on my own career, so it’s surreal to have been invited."

Shania believes her Glastonbury performance will be a landmark moment in her career.

She said: "It’s been explained to me that it is a real event, a once in a lifetime thing. Everyone keeps going: ‘Let me tell you about it. Let me tell you about my experiences.’"

Shania is ultimately determined to put on a memorable show for her fans.

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker shared: "I'm planning on getting up there and having so much fun. I'd love to be able to sing with everyone and be a part of the journey of the crowd. So, I'm going to do everything familiar. I want to do the hits. I want to do what they know."

Shania previously likened being given the Legend's slot to receiving an accolade.

The singer also revealed that she was busily working on plans for her performance at Worthy Farm.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 2, Shania shared: "There’s like a stamp that comes with this slot and I feel like, you know, I’m there.

"I’ve arrived at this slot, and it’s gonna be gorgeous, the sunset. Standing ... I’ve watched some of the other performances and I’m already planning what I’m going to wear, you know, all that exciting stuff!"