Shannen Doherty has been hailed as the “better half” of one of her best friends Holly Marie Combs.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90201’ actress – who lost her years-long battle with breast cancer aged 53 on Saturday (13.07.24) – starred with Holly in ‘Charmed’ and the pair stayed close after the now 50-year-old exited the witch drama in 2000 when her character was killed off.

In a long tribute posted on Instagram on Monday (15.07.24), Holly said of Shannen: “My better half of 31 years. There is a hollow in my chest and I can’t seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now.”

She added alongside a carousel of pictures of them together – including a throwback picture of them in their youth – that Shannen’s “undying spirit” will live in her and her sons, Finley, 20, and 17-year-old Riley.

Holly said: “They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride. They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero f**** given. “Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise.

“A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My best friend. You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you.”

Holly also shared a video montage of her former ‘Charmed’ co-star to her Instagram Story.

Shannen’s long-term publicist Leslie Sloane announced the actress had died surrounded by loved ones.

She said: “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

“The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”