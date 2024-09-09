'Shogun' was the big winner on the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday (08.09.24).

Nestor Carbonell was among the award winners

The historical drama series - which is based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell - won 14 of the evening’s 49 awards, including the gong for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for Nestor Carbonell.

Elsewhere, 'The Bear' - which stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef - enjoyed huge success in the comedy categories, claiming seven gongs in total.

Jon Bernthal won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series, while Jamie Lee Curtis won the Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series accolade.

The 2023 Emmys were pushed to January of this year because of the Hollywood strike, and during the ceremony, Jamie actually described herself as a "proud union member".

The 65-year-old actress said at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles: "I love the sweat equity of the work we do together. I love that we are all together tonight, highlighting our specialties."

'The Crown', 'Ripley', 'The Morning Show', 'Baby Reindeer', 'Only Murders in the Building', and 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' all picked up multiple awards on the night.

Meanwhile, Michaela Coel claimed the award for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her role in 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith', the spy TV series.

Sunday's event was largely dedicated to awards for comedy, drama and limited series, while Saturday's ceremony was focused on variety, non-fiction and reality.

The two-day event kicked off on Saturday, when Alan Cumming broke RuPaul's lengthy winning streak at the Emmys.

The 59-year-old actor was named Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program for his work on 'The Traitors', beating the 'Drag Race' host, who was on an eight-year winning streak.

What's more, Dick Van Dyke became a joint record holder as the oldest winner of a Creative Arts Emmy at the age of 98, when he took home the prize for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for 'Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic).

List of award winners:

Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Nestor Carbonell

Choreography for Scripted Programming:

The Idol

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Baby Reindeer

Casting for a Comedy Series:

The Bear

Casting for a Drama Series:

Shogun

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes:

Ahsoka

Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie:

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Period Costumes for a Series:

Shogun

Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series:

American Horror Story: Delicate

Contemporary Costumes for a Series:

The Crown

Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):

Shogun

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):

The Morning Show

Prosthetic Makeup:

Shogun

Contemporary Hairstyling:

The Morning Show

Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling:

Shogun

Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Stunt Performance:

Shogun

Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming:

The Gentlemen

Stunt Coordinator for Drama Programming:

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Production Design For a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (1 Hour or More):

Shogun

Production Design For a Narrative Contemporary Program (1 Hour or More):

The Crown

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour):

Only Murders in the Building

Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series:

How I Met Your Father

Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series:

The Bear

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jon Bernthal

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jamie Lee Curtis

Picture Editing for a Drama Series:

Shogun

Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Baby Reindeer

Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode:

Ripley

Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie:

Shogun

Main Title Design:

Shogun

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:

The Bear

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (1 Hour):

Shogun

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special:

Ripley

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:

The Bear

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (1 Hour):

Shogun

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Masters of the Air

Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series:

Eric Andre

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):

Only Murders in the Building

Original Main Title Theme Music:

Palm Royale

Original Music and Lyrics:

Only Murders in the Building

Music Supervision:

Fallout

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score):

Lessons in Chemistry

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour):

How I Met Your Father

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour):

The Bear

Cinematography For a Series (1 Hour):

Shogun

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Ripley

Television Movie:

Quiz Lady