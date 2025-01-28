Sigourney Weaver was escorted off the stage in London's West End after her production of 'The Tempest' was hijacked by Just Stop Oil protestors.

Sigourney Weaver's West End performance hijacked by Just Stop Oil protesters

The ‘Alien’ star, 75, who is portraying magician Prospero in the run, and her scene partner had to abandon their performance of the Shakespeare classic at London’s iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday (27.01.25), after the environmental activists, a male and female, launched a confetti canon and held an orange banner reading, “Over 1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck.”

This was in reference to there being a sinking ship in the play.

Protestor Hayley Walsh, 42, who is a university lecturer, said in a statement: “I can’t sleepwalk them into a future of food shortages, life-threatening storms, and wars for resources. Years of writing to MPs, going on marches, and teaching my students to be more sustainable haven’t seen the urgent change needed.”

Her colleague, Richard Weir, 60, added: “We’re already seeing the damage this crisis is doing to crops, homes and entire neighbourhoods. Unless we come together and demand a move away from fossil fuels by 2030, we will go the same way as manufacturing in the UK.”

Metropolitan Police later confirmed they had arrested a man and a woman of their ages on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Weaver made her West End debut in the show, which has been running since December and is due to wrap on Saturday (01.02.25).

The role of Prospero is typically played by men but has previously been taken on by female stage stars including Dame Vanessa Redgrave while Dame Helen Mirren played the role in a 2020 film adaptation.

Others to have played the part on stage over the years include Sir John Gielgud, Sir Derek Jacobi, James Earl Jones and Frank Langella.

The production is part of a season of Shakespeare by The Jamie Lloyd Company, also including a production of 'Much Ado About Nothing' starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.

The Hollywood actors will play sparring lovers Benedick and Beatrice in the play, which runs between February 10 and April 5.