Sir Elton John still plans to perform live.

The 77-year-old singer - who ended his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July 2023 - has revealed that he still intends to perform live, even though he doesn't know "what [it] will entail".

In an excerpt from 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories Of My Life on Tour', Elton shares: "I’ve been clear with my fans that while the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the culmination of my touring career, I still plan to perform live.

"What this will entail I don’t know yet."

Elton performed at the legendary Live Aid benefit concert at London's Wembley Stadium in 1985.

The chart-topping star wasn't a huge fan of the show itself, but Elton admitted to having "had a ball" backstage.

He shared: "I hated the entire show except for Queen. Backstage, however, I had a ball. I decorated my own little area and set up a barbecue.

"I made sure there were seats for everyone so that other people who were playing could come and sit down and chat."

Elton also recalled being mocked by Queen star Freddie Mercury for his on-stage attire.

He said: "Freddie told me: ‘We killed them. You, on the other hand dear, you looked like the f****** Queen Mother. Where did you get that absolutely awful hat?’ Freddie was right about the hat."

Meanwhile, Elton revealed earlier this year that he planned to do a "a one-off thing" after he retired from touring.

He said at his final show in Stockholm: "I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future - a one-off thing - but that’s miles away.

"I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I’ve earned it."