Sir Paul McCartney thinks Sir Ringo Starr would make a "great" president.

The 82-year-old singer is fully on board with the long-running 'Ringo For President' campaign - which was popularised in Young World Singers ' 1964 novelty single - because he thinks his Beatles bandmate is a great leader.

Asked if he could get behind the 'Ringo For President' campaign, he told MOJO magazine: "Ringo for President? Yeah, absolutely! He would do a great job. President of what is the question?"

Paul believes Ringo, 84, was the perfect drummer for The Beatles but finds it "impossible" to articulate why.

Discussing why his bandmate was perfect for the group, he said: "Impossible to say why – he just was."

The pair reunited on stage at London's The O2 during Paul's solo show in December and the 'Live and Let Die' hitmaker he always finds it easy performing with his old bandmate again.

He said: "It’s just amazing, actually. It’s just, yep, it’s like wearing a very comfortable pair of shoes, if that’s the right metaphor."

Paul thinks his friend is a "natural genius" who has always been quick to grasp new concepts.

Explaining why he regards Ringo as a genius, he said: "[In] many ways, actually. You know, he didn’t have a sort of heavy education, like a lot of people.

"So anything he knows is self-taught, most of it, he’s very clever that way.

"He picks things up and is very witty.

"And, above all else, he’s an amazing drummer who just knows how to do it. Simple as that."

Ringo recently praised the brotherly bond he shared with Paul and their late bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I miss them both, George and John. We were friends, we were like four brothers and we looked out for each other. When we made music, we went through moments where getting a little happy was good. So, we really worked very hard, we had a lot of cups of tea and we could just feel where it was going. For me, it was like psychic, we knew where it was going. No one had to look at you or stamp their foot or whatever.

"We did it together, that's what was great. We had two great songwriters. It was great.

"The Beatles are still doing like five billion streams a year, it's far out!"