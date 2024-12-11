Snoop Dogg "becomes Santa Claus" at Christmas.

The 53-year-old rap star - whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. - has Corde, 30, Cordell , 27, Julian, 26 as well as 25-year-old daughter Cori and revealed that he normally turns into the jolly fat man himself around the festive season.

He told E! News: "I usually become Santa Claus because he never really showed up around our house so I have to become the fat man in the red suit annually."

Meanwhile, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker has served as a judge on 'The Voice in the USA since September and revealed that he would like country music star Jelly Roll to join him.

He said: "Maybe elly ROll, I would like Jelly Roll because JElly Roll has got a great story of redemption and hope so a lot of people are inspired by him."

The music star famous for his advocacy of marijuana but tries to take precautions with his smoke sessions and has a monitor there who is ready to step in if he thinks people have consumed too much of the drug.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', host Andy Cohen asked Snoop who was the "lightest weight" smoker he's ever lit up with but the 'Gin and Juice' didn't have an immediate answer, so asked the presenter to smoke with him and see if he could be added to the list.

Andy said: "I have joined you, and I did okay!

"Snoop has a guy with him when he gets you high who kinda says, 'Hey, stop.' "

His famous guest nodded in agreement.

The rapper previously admitted he hires a professional blunt roller, Renegade Piranha, to roll his joints for him.

When asked why they were employed, Snoop told DJ Howard Stern: "Timing. That motherf*****'s timing is impeccable. That's his job, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'What do you do?' 'I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.' "